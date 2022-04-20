Short Interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Drops By 18.9%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 13,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,067,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth $1,455,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GDS by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,767,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GDS has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GDS will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

