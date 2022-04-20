Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 383,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

ENGGF stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Enagas has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

About Enagas (Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

