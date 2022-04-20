Short Interest in Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Declines By 18.9%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,264,500 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 1,559,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLFGF opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Global Fashion Group has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Get Global Fashion Group alerts:

Separately, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Global Fashion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Fashion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Fashion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.