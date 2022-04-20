Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

IEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IEP opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $61.03.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 2,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 134,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

