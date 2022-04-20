Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,200 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 852,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $285.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,281.00 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Identiv by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

