Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after buying an additional 402,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.