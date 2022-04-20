Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €47.00 by Berenberg Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €47.00 ($50.54) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.46% from the stock’s current price.

EVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EVT opened at €25.48 ($27.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. Evotec has a 1 year low of €23.26 ($25.01) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($49.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.31.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

