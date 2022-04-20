Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.02 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $408,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

RSG opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

