Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,994 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $269.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $581.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

