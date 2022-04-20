Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 7,905 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

