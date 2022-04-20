Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.81% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $813,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $958,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09.

