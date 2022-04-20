Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,849,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 176,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,163,000.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

