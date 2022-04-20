Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 879 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,231 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,903,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,314,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6,303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period.

Shares of XMMO opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $97.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78.

