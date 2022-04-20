United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 199.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

