Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,290 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

