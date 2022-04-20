Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

Shares of D opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.