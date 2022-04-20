First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,147 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $73.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.89. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

