Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,813,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Shares of SAFM opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.96. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About Sanderson Farms (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.