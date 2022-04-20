Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,638 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 149,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King increased their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

FORM stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

