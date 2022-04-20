Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after purchasing an additional 366,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 305.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 789,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 267,620 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of VGR opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

