W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,543,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 25.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $507.73 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

