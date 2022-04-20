Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

