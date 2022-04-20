Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 8,205 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $163.21 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

