FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 205.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,116 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 3.92% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,635,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,375,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.