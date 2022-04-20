Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after acquiring an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after buying an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after buying an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

NYSE:DHI opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

