Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 18,316 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,752,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

