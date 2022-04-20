Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 234,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 80,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PZN opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $564.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.16. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Pzena Investment Management ( NYSE:PZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pzena Investment Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Richard Stanton Pzena bought 779,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Profile (Get Rating)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.