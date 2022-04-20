Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after buying an additional 1,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 9,296,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,291,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth about $192,163,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 30.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,227,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,075,000 after purchasing an additional 522,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,223 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMS. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

