Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.12.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

