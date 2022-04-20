Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Century Casinos worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

CNTY opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $333.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.90.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.