Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,798 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. Hanmi Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $58.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

