The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of The Container Store Group worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $413.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

