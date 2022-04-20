Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,440 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBAI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

