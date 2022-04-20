Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 9.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $116.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

