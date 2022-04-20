Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advantage Solutions worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.42. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $13.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 43,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,170.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock worth $623,394 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

