Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,366 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Titan International worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Titan International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 123,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Titan International by 423.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Titan International by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Titan International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWI opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.55. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

