Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 13,322 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $3,548,574 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.