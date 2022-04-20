IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDACORP by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,122,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 274,372 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $10,358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $10,735,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IDACORP by 101.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 63,717 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 12.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 59,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP stock opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

IDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.