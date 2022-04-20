American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $258.77 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.