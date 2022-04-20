Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Thermon Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 70,370 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of THR stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $541.27 million, a PE ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

