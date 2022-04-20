Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 87,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,902,000 after buying an additional 131,139 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average is $150.58. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.08 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

