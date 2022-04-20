Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 890 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of MYR Group worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter worth $688,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

