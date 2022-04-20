Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 89,920 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,920 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,514,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,456 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 92.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 159.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 81,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 223.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDSI opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $577.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Northland Securities cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

