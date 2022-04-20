Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cars.com worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cars.com in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARS stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $873.62 million, a P/E ratio of 126.31 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72.

Separately, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

