Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,765. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.