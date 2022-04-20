Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $682.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.14). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 82.03%. The firm had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.