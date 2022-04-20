Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 152.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $167,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

