Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.23 Million Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 67.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

