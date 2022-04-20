Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 13,953 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $173.88 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

