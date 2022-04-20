Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 51,392 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of TFI International worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFII opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFII. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

